The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. How raising rates may help slow inflation

By Carmen Reinicke, @csreinicke
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate again Wednesday, and handed out its first three-quarter-point hike in 28 years. The central bank's increase to its target federal funds rate is meant to address the worst inflation in about 40 years. Markets previously anticipated a 50 basis point increase, but the committee...

CNBC

These 3 bank stocks will ‘make fortunes’ from higher rates if the Fed pulls off a soft landing, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors who believe the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing should have bank stocks on their shopping list. "If you're like me and you think the Fed can actually do some needle-threading and engineer a not-so-incredibly-hard crash landing, then these companies will make fortunes from higher rates," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Oil prices fall over 2% as Fed hikes interest rates

Oil prices fell more than $3 on Wednesday as markets worried about a fall in demand after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. Brent crude futures for August settled down $2.7, or 2.2%, at $118.51 a barrel, having fallen as low as $117.75. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell $3.62, or 3.04%, to $115.31 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $114.60.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Everyone knows inflation is on fire. This is what's really fueling it

The big three inputs to the consumer price index, the most widely followed inflation measure, are food, energy and shelter. But when it comes to breaking down where CPI inflation really comes from, the answer is more complicated. "Services less energy services" is actually the biggest component for the index.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

President Biden tells oil companies to stop making 'historically high profits' off Americans

MIAMI - As gas prices continue to rise, having hit $5 a gallon nationally, there may be some help on the way. The Biden Administration called on seven U.S. oil refiners to ramp up production and stop making "historically high profit" off Americans. There are four main components that determine the price that you pay at the pump, but roughly two-thirds of what you pay for is based on the price of crude oil, which is up 70% last year. American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still consume far more than we make. As the White House looks for solutions financial experts say as gas prices go up, consumers can expect the price of everything else to go up. "The biggest driver of inflation everywhere is energy prices and how it's flowing through the economy. So even as goods prices are going up, they're really driven by higher energy prices," said Liz Miller, President of Summit Place Financial Advisors. 
MIAMI, FL
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for June 16, 2022: Rates Continue to Climb

Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher today. There was significant growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages and 15-year mortgages. We also saw a rise in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Bill Gates says people with high IQs should work for climate-friendly companies: 'Don't just do derivatives on Wall Street'

Calling all brainiacs: Bill Gates wants people with high IQs to work for climate-friendly businesses instead of flocking to Wall Street. At a recent TechCrunch event, Gates spoke about how his climate-focused fund, Breakthrough Energy, has attempted to lure the types of high-IQ employees who'd otherwise be seeking lucrative gigs in fields like investment banking. Breakthrough Energy has multiple billionaire investors – including Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ray Dalio and Michael Bloomberg – but Gates said the fund's success largely depends on young people who have strong ideas, high IQs and "want to work on something that's not just maximizing their income."
ECONOMY
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: 'Sell stocks into any rally’ as the Fed curbs any market bounce

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors that any upcoming market rallies will be temporary as the Federal Reserve turns up the heat in its fight against inflation. "Until we see a pattern of higher unemployment, lower consumer spending and lower oil prices, just presume that you need to sell stocks into any rally," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS

