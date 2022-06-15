ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Hertz Stock Is Surging Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a $2 billion buyback. The Hertz board approved a new $2 billion share repurchase program in addition to the $2...

