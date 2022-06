More details have been released after federal search warrants for four homes in Hopkinsville led to four arrest for trafficking drugs Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say federal search warrants were conducted at homes on Hancock Street, Durrett Avenue, Jan Drive, and Park Avenue leading to three ounces of fentanyl, over four pounds of marijuana, over half a pound of powder cocaine, four ounces of crack cocaine, two pounds of meth, and four guns being seized.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO