Atlanta, GA

Teen From Reality TV Show Fatally Shot Outside Grocery Store

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Police said the shooters involved were also a part of a separate shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital that same...

Comments / 57

Politically Heard
3d ago

It was initially reported as an accident. I see now, it kind of is because she was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Another Dancing Doll was shot in the head in her own home months prior by someone who mishandled his gun and said his gun shot off on accident. Sad!! RIP Young ladies.

Reply(2)
24
Y'all do too much!
2d ago

This is the 2nd dancer killed from this group in a yr. Coincidence? Maybe. But it seems to me that some1 is killing them, one by one. RIP, and my prayers to the family. ❤🙏🏾

Reply(3)
15
Debra Pellersels
2d ago

so much violence. what has happened?? since covid hit people have lost their minds. please people how about less hate and more love

Reply(1)
18
 

