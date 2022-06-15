Teen From Reality TV Show Fatally Shot Outside Grocery Store

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO