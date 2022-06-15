Explosion Of Home Heating Oil Truck Kills 1 (DEVELOPING)

413 Swedesboro Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed when a home heating oil truck exploded, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The explosion occurred at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 on Swedesboro Road in Harrison Township, initial reports said.

Timberline Services, which repairs trucks and trailers, is located at that address.

The truck may have been parked in a building when it exploded, according to one report.

