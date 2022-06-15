Explosion Of Home Heating Oil Truck Kills 1 (DEVELOPING)

Recognize them? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole a pair of iPhones from a Lehigh Valley Walmart. The men were caught on surveillance footage snatching the phones from the store on Easton-Nazareth Hwy. in Lower Nazareth Township around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Colonial Regional Police said in a release on Thursday, June 16.
The victim in a fatal hit and run motorcycle incident in Baltimore has been identified as a Milford Mill man. Khary Tier Williams, 46 was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a dump truck pulling out of a construction site on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, June 16, according to Maryland State Police.
A Hudson Valley man was killed during a two-car head-on crash on the Palisades Parkway. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Highlands around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 16. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hugo Vasquez, age 67 from Spring...
There was a serious motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Saint Georges Avenue in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said. The rider had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
A 17-year-old from Minnesota has been hospitalized after they were found drunk in an unlocked car in central Pennsylvania, police say. The teen was spotted by Northern Lancaster County Regional police while they were investigating trespassing in progress. The young man was found asleep in the back seat of the...
A vehicle fire closed all lanes of traffic along a portion of Interstate 81 at the Pennsylvania and Maryland border shortly before noon on Friday, June 17, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The fire broke out in a vehicle heading northbound on I-81 somewhere between Exit 1: PA...
A 15-year-old has was arrested after his stepmom was found with “facial lacerations and bleeding injuries,” at a home in central Pennsylvania, police say,. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a “domestic in progress” on Conrad Lane in Warwick Township at 5:42 a.m. on Friday, June 17, according to a release by the department.
Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
A young boy— who somehow gained access to alcohol, got drunk, and attempted to break into someone’s home— has been hospitalized, police say. The Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a reported burglary in progress at a Warwick Township residence— only to arrive and fine the intoxicated child, according to a release by the department.
A 21-year-old Philadelphia man and two juveniles were arrested after a carjacking resulted in a crash in Bucks County Monday, June 12, authorities said. The carjacking occurred at about 8 p.m. at the Luk Oil gas station on the 1400 block of Easton Road in Warrington, local police said. The...
UPDATE: The man was found dead, local police confirmed around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. There are no signs of foul play and no danger to the community, though the investigation remains ongoing. ---------------------------- Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New...
A man has been sentenced for an armed attack on a group of workers, including school bus drivers, in Westchester County. Brooklyn resident Tony Mauro, age 41, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison following the incident at Royal Coach Lines' Greenburgh bus depot about three-and-a-half years ago. Mauro...
Thousands of dollars’ worth of Versace designer sunglasses were snatched from a LensCrafters store in Mercer County, say authorities who are seeking clues on the culprit. A man with a thin build stole six pairs of the designer glasses from the location on Route 1 in Princeton before running out of the store just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 15.
Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.
Three Connecticut men have been charged with committing at least eight robberies of convenience and smoke shops across the state earlier this year. The three were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, June 16 in New Haven County, said Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
A Morris County man caught with more than 44 pounds of cocaine and $322,000 in cash in his home must spend the next 6½ years in federal prison for his role in a major Passaic County drug ring. Victor Pimentel, 46, of Parsippany, was the last of three men...
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with five robberies across Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties, authorities said. Hezekiah S. Gingerich's latest stop was the Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township (Berks County), where he robbed a person at gunpoint around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, local police said.
An investigation into stolen catalytic converters landed eight Columbia County residents in jail. Investigators had been looking into numerous larceny complaints around the Claverack area since December 2021, according to New York State Police. Catalytic converter thefts became so prevalent in the area that state police put out an alert...
A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after he passed out behind the wheel while munching gum that he was unaware were infused with THC. Jinhuan Chen appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday after being arrested at his Boston home. Chen was driving...
