ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Aldi’s giant trampoline is the perfect way to keep active kids busy this summer

By Chloe Johnson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293UI2_0gBbQgiz00

With a heatwave approaching, many families will be looking for ways to entertain their children outdoors .

If you’re keen to find something fun for your children to do while you’re preparing the barbecue , Aldi is the place to look as the supermarket is selling a trampoline with giant proportions.

At 14ft, the Rebounder trampoline offers a large surface area for your kids and their friends to bounce around on, with angled jump areas for added fun. The trampoline comes with a zinc coated steel frame that has been strength-assessed and is able to hold around 101.8kg – perfect for your little ones or even adults who fancy a bounce.

If you want to level up your garden experience during the summer heatwaves and give your kids space to burn off their energy, this is a fun choice – and it’s very affordable considering the size. Read on for everything you need to know.

Read more:

Aldi rebounder trampoline: £399.99, Aldi.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGAVM_0gBbQgiz00

Offering you the chance to be the parent of the year, this trampoline looks much more premium than its £399.99 price suggests. Aldi claims that it’s easy to assemble so you won’t have to spend hours getting the trampoline up and running.

While we’ve not tested this model ourselves, it does cost far less than the majority of trampolines that landed a spot in our review of the best .

All you need now is some comfortable outside furniture for you to relax on while your little ones bounce away.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on outdoor must-haves, try the links below:

Looking for an alternative? Read our round-up of eight trampolines to keep kids busy in the garden

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Discounts#Garden Furniture
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Shopping
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy