Seven shot Tuesday in Chicago

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

Seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago police said.

They were standing near the sidewalk about 4:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was struck in the calf and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said. The other, 20, suffered gunshot wounds to the face, neck and wrist, and they were transported in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Tuesday night, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside about 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana Avenue when a white car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A woman was shot during an argument late Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was arguing with a man, 28, about 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Harlem Avenue, police said.

During the argument, the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was in fair condition.

The man was arrested shortly after the shooting and was transported to the same hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

At least three others were wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

