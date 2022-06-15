ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWL7F_0gBbQYc300

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline.

Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction.

According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date.

For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera .

Who is eligible?

CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions:

  • Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
  • Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent.

As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Renters Encouraged To Apply For COVID Relief Fund

(CBS DETROIT) — If you’re facing eviction in Detroit, there are only two weeks left to submit new applications. Renters have until 9 p.m. on June 30 to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance funds. Mayor Mike Duggan talked about other options to keep families in their homes. “We’re going to offer legal assistance at landlord-tenant court, 36th District Court. If you come home and find that you’ve been locked out, you are homeless, we are going to provide immediate help as we do today so that you will be housed that night,” Duggan said. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, 267,000 renters...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Why Juneteenth matters in Oakland County

Across Oakland County, many communities, churches, businesses and other organizations are observing Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865, the last U.S. slaves, in Galveston, Texas, learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. Their annual celebration of the anniversary has spread across the US, becoming a federal holiday last year and...
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

Guest Post: Vote NO! on Gilbert Give Away

FYI - Please be advised that the vote to give Bed Rock $60 Million in tax incentives to complete the building of a skyscraper at the old Hudson site comes before Council on Tuesday June 21st. It is my opinion that every City Council Member should vote NO on Bedrock's...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
CBS Detroit

University Of Michigan Approves New Budget, Increase Tuition And Housing

(CBS DETROIT) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a new budget for the upcoming academic year. According to the university, tuition will be rising by 3.4% but will be offset by a 5% increase in financial aid. Officials say 1 in 4 in-state undergraduates will not pay tuition because the increase in financial aid will cover tuition for most students. Most graduate programs will see a 3.9% increase in tuition and fees. In addition, the Ann Arbor campus will expand its $15 per hour minimum wage to temporary and student employees. Officials say the general fund budget is part of a universitywide budget packet including spending plans for Michigan Medicine, UM-Dearborn, UM-Flint, athletics, Michigan Housing and supplemental student fees. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New Program Provides Funding To Improve Detroit Neighborhoods

(CBS DETROIT) – Neighborhoods scarred by blight now have a new avenue to restore their former beauty. It’s called the Neighborhood Beautification Program. Countless AREAS  outside of Downtown and Midtown Detroit are relics of what used to be. Dozens of blocks are abandoned, with vacant lots and empty homes. Mayor Mike Duggan says funds are now available to bring the beauty back to neighborhoods. “You’ve got to have the lots, now if you’ve already got the lots from the Land Bank, you can go on to the website right now and put in your application,” Mayor Duggan said. Block clubs, neighborhood associations and non-profits can apply for grants...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Renters#Mshda#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
The Oakland Press

Thirsty? Free, cold water in Pontiac

Pontiac resident and military veteran Bill Maxey is always looking for opportunities to help others. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, he announced he and other volunteers would be stationed in the City Hall’s parking lot Wednesday, handing out free, cold bottles of water for anyone who needed it. He expects to be there from 3 to 6 p.m. today.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How you can participate in the commemoration of Juneteenth in Detroit

DETROIT – This coming Sunday, the nation stops to commemorate Juneteenth. The national holiday marked the date when federal troops freed the last remaining enslaved people in Texas and here in Detroit. There are events planned all weekend long to mark this important moment. Several communities across southeast Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, June 17, 2022: Detroit announces plan to help Detroiters facing eviction

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Detroiters who need housing assistance have two weeks to sign up before the state stops accepting new applications for its COVID-19 era program. The City of Detroit has announced a three-part plan to help Detroiters facing eviction. Residents have taken advantage of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program – or CERA. It helped eligible individuals for up to 18 months with rental and utility bill assistance. The state will stop accepting new applications for CERA rent and utility assistance on June 30th. The city’s plan also allows renters facing eviction after CERA aid runs out to get legal representation for free. They can also get help finding a job or training to earn more money to help pay the rent. The city will also connect people who have lost their homes with emergency shelter assistance. Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has helped more than 19-thousand Detroiters with back rent since March 2021, and $159 million dollars has helped keep Detroit renters in their homes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Detroit

Several Thousands Of Gallons Of Oily Material In Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Several thousands of gallons of an oil-based, dark black material with a petroleum smell spilled into the Flint River in Flint, authorities said Wednesday. The spilled appeared to be 5 miles (8 kilometers) miles long, Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for Michigan’s environmental agency, told MLive.com. “Booms are being deployed and investigators are working to determine a source,” the agency said on Twitter. Officials said drinking water was not threatened. Flint used the river for drinking water in 2014-15 before lead contamination caused the city to return to a regional water supplier. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is sending two on-scene coordinators...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Nurse pleads guilty in COVID-19 vaccination card fraud in Metro Detroit

A registered nurse in Metro Detroit has pleaded guilty in connection with selling COVID-19 vaccination cards, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Bethann Kierczak, 37, of Southgate, entered the plea Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge David Lawson, records show. She was charged last year with theft of government funds.
DETROIT, MI
Carscoops

Stellantis To Lay-Off Employees At World’s Largest Stamping Plant

Stellantis will begin to lay off employees at its Sterling Heights stamping plant from next week. A letter shared to Facebook from the UAW Local 1264 union confirmed the move, stating that the indefinite lay-offs would be “from the bottom up” and start on June 20. No further information was provided, including just how many employees will lose their jobs.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

City Of Detroit Opens Cooling Centers Due To Extreme Heat

(CBS DETROIT) — In wake of the extreme heat, the City of Detroit is opening cooling centers to offer residents some relief. City officials say seven recreation centers, as well as seven city library branches, will be open. Residents and staff are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Staff will also conduct temperature checks. “The City of Detroit is taking steps to protect Detroiters from extreme heat with the opening of cooling centers in neighborhoods across the City,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a press release. “Young children, older adults, and those living with chronic...
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Lansing, Ann Arbor tap COVID money for guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – As housing and gas prices continue to rise amid record 40-year-inflation, two Michigan cities will spend federal COVID money to pay some residents directly. The cities of Lansing and Ann Arbor together plan to spend millions of taxpayer dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents of Inkster high-rise without a/c brace for heat wave

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - There will likely be no relief from Wednesday’s scorching temperatures at Thompson Towers in Inkster. "I just wish they’d start taking care of this place and start treating people the way they need to be treated," said resident Engeree Porter. Several people living...
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Inflation On A Fixed Income, FOCUS Hope Steps In To Help Seniors

(CBS DETROIT) – In today’s economy, inflation is up while fixed incomes remain the same, and it’s leaving many Metro Detroit seniors in need of food and services. “Some of those people don’t have anything, they don’t have anything you know and it’s sad, it’s sad that our economy has come to this,” said Friendly Callers of FOCUS Hope Volunteer Trevis Gaddies. Thousands of seniors across Southeastern Michigan are experiencing hard times, and FOCUS Hope is stepping in to fill that gap by filling up their pantries. Gaddies volunteers her time with the organization by calling seniors to make sure they have food to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy