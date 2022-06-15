Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline
(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline.
Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction.
According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date.
For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera .
Who is eligible?
CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions:
- Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
- Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent.
As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state.
