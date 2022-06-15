ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

1 Dead After Car Drifts Off Road, Overturns Into Water Near Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3y8G_0gBbQPfW00
Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A person died after crashing into a slough near Stockton early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car that was heading westbound on Lower Jones Road drifted off the road just north of Whiskey Slough.

Exactly what prompted the driver to drift off the road is unclear, but the vehicle ended up overturned in the water.

Manteca Fire water rescue crew responded to the scene and found one person dead.

The name of the person has not been released at this point in the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Camino Diablo Road in Byron Area

Officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Camino Diablo Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of Camino Diablo and Byron Highway. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Jack Tone Road in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal auto accident on Jack Tone Road and Mariposa Road on the night of Saturday, June 11, 2022. The traffic collision occurred just southeast of Stockton at approximately 9:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Auto Accident on Jack Tone...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Manteca, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Accidents
San Joaquin County, CA
Accidents
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
Manteca, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said. The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders […]
BENICIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Residents Face New Fines For Illegal Fireworks In Sacramento To Help Protect City Against Fires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is threatening thousands of dollars in fines for anyone who uses illegal fireworks. “Fourth of July is not calming to me. I get nervous,” Karen Topich said. Her Sacramento home went up in flames six years ago. “A fence caught on fire and then ended up burning our house. The family room was completely gone part of the garage,” Topich said. The culprit: illegal fireworks. Sacramento County is now cracking down with fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for illegal fireworks but the county Board of Supervisors is doubling down, implementing a brand new five-figure fine of $10,000 if fireworks...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Justin Nartea Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dallas Ranch Road [Antioch, CA]

13-Year-Old Skateboarder Dies in Traffic Accident on Prewett Ranch Drive. The accident happened near Dallas Ranch Road and Prewett Ranch Drive at around 8:55 p.m. Authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving reports about the crash. Upon arrival, they found the 13-year-old victim suffering from injuries at the scene.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Escalon School Worker And Former Fire Chief Killed In Crash Caused By Alleged Drunk Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A beloved Escalon school worker was killed in a violent crash caused by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend. The California Highway Patrol said the 20-year-old suspect was driving under the influence on Jack Tone Road, southeast of Stockton on Saturday night when he crashed into another driver head-on going 100 miles an hour. In the other car was Kurt Pettitt, 56, a maintenance and transportation employee in Escalon Unified. With him were a passenger and two dogs. All four were ejected from the vehicle. Pettitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger suffered moderate injuries. The conditions of the dogs are unknown. According to the Escalon Times, Pettitt was also assistant chief of the Collegeville Fire Department. The alleged DUI driver was arrested.
ESCALON, CA
CBS Sacramento

IN PHOTOS: Pilot Walks Away With Minor Injuries After Small Plane Crash Near UC Davis Airport

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A pilot walked away with minor injuries after a small plane crash near the UC Davis airport late Thursday morning. UC Davis officials say the plane took off from University Airport a little after 11 a.m. The pilot soon reported seeing smoke and flames in the cockpit and had to make a forced landing in a field near Vineyard Lane, south of Putah Creek. The pilot was able to get out of the plane by themselves after the crash, officials say. See photos from the crash aftermath scene below: plane crash near uc davis(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 2(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 3(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 4(credit: Nathan Trauernicht) Firefighters got to the scene and put out a small vegetation fire that started after the crash. Officials say the pilot declined to be taken to the hospital. Exactly what kind of mechanical problem the plane encountered is under investigation.
DAVIS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One killed in head-on collision in Byron

BYRON, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in east Contra Costa County on Wednesday. The crash on Byron Highway just south of Camino Diablo happened at around 5:45 p.m., officials said. Nine people were driving in a Suburban when another driver lost control and crashed head...
BYRON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy