1 Dead After Car Drifts Off Road, Overturns Into Water Near Stockton

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A person died after crashing into a slough near Stockton early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 a.m., a car that was heading westbound on Lower Jones Road drifted off the road just north of Whiskey Slough.

Exactly what prompted the driver to drift off the road is unclear, but the vehicle ended up overturned in the water.

Manteca Fire water rescue crew responded to the scene and found one person dead.

The name of the person has not been released at this point in the investigation.