What we learned Wednesday about USF’s on-campus football stadium

USF continues to move toward building an on-campus football stadium, which could look like this rendering. [ Courtesy of USF ]

TAMPA — USF took more procedural steps toward building the Bulls an on-campus football stadium Wednesday, confirming a capacity estimate and aggressive construction timeline.

During a presentation to the board of trustees, athletic director Michael Kelly and USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman reinforced the Bulls’ goal of opening a stadium in 2026. The board has promoted that aggressive timeline, and both Kelly and Stroman suggested Wednesday that it’s feasible.

The project will likely require a year or two of design, then another year or two of construction. Kelly said this year is the pre-planning phase.

In response to a question from the board, Stroman confirmed that USF expects the stadium to seat about 35,000. Previous comments have been in the 35,000-40,000 range.

Nothing was voted on Wednesday, but Kelly and Stroman detailed the next steps. USF will pursued an invitation to negotiate in the next month or so. That will allow the university to select a design/build team to “recommend the scope and cost of the stadium.” Financial details were not discussed Wednesday.

The Bulls have been working toward building a stadium just north of the team’s current practice fields. Kelly said it would be part of a fine but concise athletic district, with all the major stadiums and buildings near each other. K

Kelly said during Wednesday’s meeting that he’s “more excited than ever” about the recommended site after the Bulls did more due diligence about it since the last board meeting.

Wednesday’s update was the latest in a years-long process to move the Bulls’ home games from Raymond James Stadium to campus. One such study about potential sites was done five years ago.

The Bulls, including board chair Will Weatherford, have called an on-campus stadium a “transformational” project for the entire university.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.