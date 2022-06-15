ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Municipal Band announces summer concerts

The Great Falls Municipal Band is preparing for its summer season of free concerts in Gibson Park. With just one exception, all concerts will be at the bandshell beginning at 7 p.m.

June 15th will be a Mini-Muni concerts, featuring a Trombone Quartet, a Clarinet ensemble, and dancers from Miss. Linda's School of Dance.

June 22nd will be another Mini-Muni, featuring a Saxophone Quartet and a Jazz Ensemble.

There will be full-band concerts on July 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, August 3rd and 10th.

On June 29th, at the Mansfield Theater Convention Center, right behind the Theater, they will perform their first full band concert. At that concert there will be an announcement of the winner of the Paris Gibson Award. The event will also feature the Scouts BSA celebrating their Scout Expo being held in Great Falls this month. They will present the colors, and the band will play The Boy Scouts March by John Philip Sousa. Miss Linda's Dancers will begin around 6 P.M. for pre-concert entertainment, and food will also be available.

Bring a chair and enjoy some fine music. For more information, visit the band's Facebook page .

KRTV News

Lewis & Clark Festival underway in Great Falls

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls is hosting its annual Lewis & Clark Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m. The center said on Facebook that visitors can enjoy professional Native American dancers and drummers, a teepee encampment, a live snake demonstration, as well as the Lewis and Clark Adventure Challenge, which takes place at several stations on the grounds of the Center, and along the Missouri River.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

A ‘New’foundland roams the Lewis & Clark Trail

Man’s best friend and loyal companion rang true, during Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition west in the early 1800’s. Seaman, a Newfoundland, was commissioned to the Corps of Discovery; He was a symbol of valor, strength, and comfort through the many unknowns of the journey.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed. The owners are retiring after 30 years in business. The shop is closed for all service work. They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.
