Stimulus Update: Can I Still Get My 2020 Check?

In 2020, many Americans received a total of $1,800 in stimulus funds from the U.S. government as part of the coronavirus relief packages. Families also received $500 for each child or dependent under the age of 17.

You may not have received these funds if the IRS had no address or bank account on record for you, or if you hadn’t filed taxes in recent years.

But it’s not too late to claim that money as a tax credit on your 2020 taxes, taxoutreach.org reports. The website emphasizes that you will need to file a tax return to claim this Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS.gov website verifies that you must file a 2020 tax return to claim the money — even if you don’t normally file a tax return.

To calculate how much you can claim in recovery credits on your taxes, you’ll need the amount of any Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) you received in 2020.

How to Claim Your 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit

To claim your 2020 recovery rebate credit, you’ll need to file your 2020 tax return, which reflects your income, deductions and tax credits for 2019. If you prepare your tax return yourself, you will need to print, sign and mail the tax return to the IRS.

Alternatively, you can hire a tax preparer to e-file your tax returns — or take advantage of free or purchased tax software to file electronically. You can also file your taxes yourself, for free, electronically, through the IRS Free File program, but it is only available until midnight, Oct. 17, 2022. If you have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less, you can use the IRS free guided tax prep program.

If you are owed a refund, you have three years from that year’s tax deadline to file your return and claim your money, according to IRS.gov.

