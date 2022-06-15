Florida police search for ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera after rehab escape

Delray Beach Police are searching for “Jack Ass” star Bam Margera after he escaped from a Florida drug rehabilitation center Monday, a department spokesperson confirmed.

TMZ reports Margera left the center in a black sedan Monday after complaining to the manager he was unhappy with their services and was going to find a different facility.

Margera was under a court order to be in rehab after a disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, according to TMZ.

The Tampa Bay Times has requested a copy of the incident report from The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but it has not yet been provided.