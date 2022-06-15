Fiber Optics – Focus on fiber arts in Petaluma

Is there anything more Americana summer vibe than a classic drive-in movie? The Lark Drive-In has summer movies covered. Located in The Village at Corte Madera, the Lark Drive-In was originally founded during Covid to keep community connection alive. It quickly became clear that this was not a temporary solution, and it’s now a full feature of the theater, with screenings all summer long. See classics like The Sandlot, Back to the Future and The Karate Kid in old-school summer style. Don’t forget the popcorn! The next showing is Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Friday, June 17, at the Lark Drive-In, 1557 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera. The parking lot opens at 8pm; show begins at approximately 9pm. Tickets are $17 for a drive-in one person per car, and $30 for two or more people per car. Tickets must be purchased beforehand, and late arrivals may be denied entry. www.larktheater.net.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO