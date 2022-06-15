ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Fiber Optics – Focus on fiber arts in Petaluma

By Michael Giotis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Common Threads: Art and Fiber,” the Petaluma Art Center continues championing the dialogue between craft and art and where the two, well, interweave. The exhibition features 12 fiber artists working within 10 miles of the Petaluma Arts Center— including Patricia Briceño, Marlie de Swart, Karla Jacobs, Alissa Kaplan, Carol Larson,...

DRIVE-IN SUMMER The Lark Drive-In Theater

Is there anything more Americana summer vibe than a classic drive-in movie? The Lark Drive-In has summer movies covered. Located in The Village at Corte Madera, the Lark Drive-In was originally founded during Covid to keep community connection alive. It quickly became clear that this was not a temporary solution, and it’s now a full feature of the theater, with screenings all summer long. See classics like The Sandlot, Back to the Future and The Karate Kid in old-school summer style. Don’t forget the popcorn! The next showing is Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Friday, June 17, at the Lark Drive-In, 1557 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera. The parking lot opens at 8pm; show begins at approximately 9pm. Tickets are $17 for a drive-in one person per car, and $30 for two or more people per car. Tickets must be purchased beforehand, and late arrivals may be denied entry. www.larktheater.net.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Kat Look – Maker Kat Warren

Happy Wednesday all! How has everyone been? I have spent this week writing about stars and poppy fields, reading poetry, and sitting in traffic on the Bay Bridge. I’ve seen light sparking on teal water and considered weightlessness. I’ve had several interesting dreams, none of which I can remember, and my Chinese Money Plant is in exceptionally good health.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Letters

I am saddened by the recall defeat of Chesa Boudin. Though his defeat was almost certain, the people of San Francisco have lost a sincere and good-hearted member of their government. And government officials with real courage and principles like Boudin are rare and hard to find in these days of mass conformity, political confusion, and the deep and cynical divide that is now our reality as a nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

