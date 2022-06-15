ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 NOFD firefighter wounded, another dead in Mandeville shooting

By Kenny Kuhn
A shooting at a Mandeville home Sunday leaves one New Orleans firefighter dead and another seriously wounded according to news reports.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dupre Street according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner identified 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill as the man killed in the shooting, and family members identified 25-year-old Kyle Webber as the man hospitalized.

A family member of Webber tells reporters that the family believes Webber was trying to deescalate Mulvihill from a mental health crisis when he allegedly shot Webber and then fatally shot himself.

The two men worked together at an NOFD fire station in New Orleans East.

"He was trying to help his friend and it just went wrong," Webber's grandmother, Helen Daigle told reporters.

Weber was shot in the abdomen and is currently in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Covington.

