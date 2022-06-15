Public reading of the Declaration of Independence

• volunteers who would like to help the day of the fair. • civic groups that might want to park cars or similar activities as a fundraiser. • crafters and vendors who may want to rent a space. • civic groups promoting their cause. Do you have a special talent...
The Brunswick School District’s DEI Committee is inviting all community members to its Juneteenth Event; ‘What Does Juneteenth Mean?’, on June 19th 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., near the Gazebo at the Lower Mall in Brunswick. The event looks to take a commemorative Holiday as an opportunity to educate community members as part of the mission of Brunswick Schools, and also celebrate this date as a call to freedom for Black and Brown people across the country.
A residential area just north of campus, Montello is the name of a street, a rise of land (familiar to generations of Bates joggers), an elementary school, a former reservoir, and an assisted living center. Street wise. One of Lewiston’s oldest streets, Montello Street connects Main Street on the west...
Looking at photos in the past can be fun. Even reading a newspaper article or two they don't often give you a look into the minds of the locals and their experiences.
(Saco, ME) Jubilee Park Covered Bridge, a watercolor by award-winning artist and author, Gerard Bianco, was selected into the prestigious American Watercolor Society juried 2022 Associate Members online exhibit. The show runs through August 20, 2022. One of New England’s biggest secrets is Jubilee Park Covered Bridge in Saco, Maine...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One of the races for State Senate on primary day had to go to ranked choice tabulations to determine a winner. After the final round of counting in Augusta Thursday, Michael Perkins will be the Republican nominee in State Senate District 16, which includes Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and Albion.
Conservation of large swaths of forest and improvements for outdoor recreation are the goals of $16.035 million in federal money coming to Maine from the Great American Outdoors Act. The money was included in the fiscal year 2022 omnibus spending package. The act provided funding for the Land and Water...
The Maine's 1st Congressional District covers all or part of York County, Kennebec County, Lincoln County, Sagadahoc County, Cumberland County, Knox County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Maine are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary was scheduled for June 14, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An Amber Alert for two children abducted from a home in Somersworth, New Hampshire, Thursday night ended Friday morning when the children and their mother were found in a car in South Portland. 8 Investigates the criteria for an Amber Alert and the process for...
Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
As vacationland gets warmer and people start coming to relax and enjoy the great beauties of the wonderful state of Maine, there is a new local tourist attraction in Raymond that can be seen from a great distance away and attracts many people, Maine’s largest chair. Making the 12-foot Big Easy Chair, located in Kittery, look like just a toy; this new chair stands at 7 feet wide, 10 feet long and 16 feet, 9 inches tall.
On Tuesday, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a $63.6 million CMP transmission line upgrade in the Midcoast despite objections from residents, who say it will be used for an industrial-sized salmon farm in Belfast. An alternate proposal that the area’s energy needs could be met by solar farms and other distributed energy resources in the region was rejected.
Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that saw unprecedented spending for a prosecutor's race in Maine. Sartoris was leading Sahrbeck 65% to 35% late Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight, with...
They need a miracle to stay open. That miracle needs to land on Cafe Miranda, a must-go-to in Rockland. It's fun and funky with the decor of pink flamingos and Elvis. According to the Bangor Daily News, after almost 30 years, their last day will be Saturday, June 25. The...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Update 8:50 p.m.:. The incident ended peacefully just before 9 p.m. In an update on Facebook, the South Portland Police Department wrote, "The situation has ended peacefully. Thank you all for your cooperation." Original story:. Police in South Portland responded to an incident at a...
Many people across Central Maine are fans of Chipotle's food. For those who don't know, Chipotle is basically a "Subway" for Mexican food. Through an assembly line system, they make custom burritos, bowls, and more for their customers. Pick your protein, pick your rice, pick your beans, select your vegetables,...
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - After nearly three decades, a culinary staple in Rockland will be closing its doors later this month. That is, the owner says, unless a miracle happens. “How can something this special, this incredible, this landmark, this influencer of food in Maine, how can this not work?...
There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend the Maine Blues Festival will return after a hiatus during the pandemic. This year, the event will be in Lisbon Falls on Saturday. There will be 25 performances across five stages in the town. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.
It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
