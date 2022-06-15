ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

Public reading of the Declaration of Independence

By ngx
ngxchange.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place...

ngxchange.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ngxchange.org

New Gloucester Community Fair is returning on August 20

• volunteers who would like to help the day of the fair. • civic groups that might want to park cars or similar activities as a fundraiser. • crafters and vendors who may want to rent a space. • civic groups promoting their cause. Do you have a special talent...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
ngxchange.org

What does Juneteenth mean?

The Brunswick School District’s DEI Committee is inviting all community members to its Juneteenth Event; ‘What Does Juneteenth Mean?’, on June 19th 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., near the Gazebo at the Lower Mall in Brunswick. The event looks to take a commemorative Holiday as an opportunity to educate community members as part of the mission of Brunswick Schools, and also celebrate this date as a call to freedom for Black and Brown people across the country.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bates.edu

What’s in a Name: Montello

A residential area just north of campus, Montello is the name of a street, a rise of land (familiar to generations of Bates joggers), an elementary school, a former reservoir, and an assisted living center. Street wise. One of Lewiston’s oldest streets, Montello Street connects Main Street on the west...
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
New Gloucester, ME
maineartscene.com

Local Artist Puts Saco, Maine on the Map

(Saco, ME) Jubilee Park Covered Bridge, a watercolor by award-winning artist and author, Gerard Bianco, was selected into the prestigious American Watercolor Society juried 2022 Associate Members online exhibit. The show runs through August 20, 2022. One of New England’s biggest secrets is Jubilee Park Covered Bridge in Saco, Maine...
SACO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Declaration
The Maine Writer

Events in Maine on the 18th and 19th of June

Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live in Maine, I've got some events this weekend that you might want to check out. With it being Father's Day weekend, I've also included some events that will be perfect to take Dad to. Enjoy the weekend and let me know if you happen to check out any of these events.
MAINE STATE
thewindhameagle.com

Maine’s largest chair built by two brothers in Raymond

As vacationland gets warmer and people start coming to relax and enjoy the great beauties of the wonderful state of Maine, there is a new local tourist attraction in Raymond that can be seen from a great distance away and attracts many people, Maine’s largest chair. Making the 12-foot Big Easy Chair, located in Kittery, look like just a toy; this new chair stands at 7 feet wide, 10 feet long and 16 feet, 9 inches tall.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

State regulators approve $63 million power line update despite pushback

On Tuesday, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a $63.6 million CMP transmission line upgrade in the Midcoast despite objections from residents, who say it will be used for an industrial-sized salmon farm in Belfast. An alternate proposal that the area’s energy needs could be met by solar farms and other distributed energy resources in the region was rejected.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mainepublic.org

Incumbent district attorney defeated in Cumberland County race

Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that saw unprecedented spending for a prosecutor's race in Maine. Sartoris was leading Sahrbeck 65% to 35% late Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight, with...
92 Moose

Workers At Augusta Chipotle Stage Walk Out Over Lack Of Staff

Many people across Central Maine are fans of Chipotle's food. For those who don't know, Chipotle is basically a "Subway" for Mexican food. Through an assembly line system, they make custom burritos, bowls, and more for their customers. Pick your protein, pick your rice, pick your beans, select your vegetables,...
AUGUSTA, ME
Seacoast Current

The World’s Largest Lobster Roll is Served Right Here in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So, the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Blues Festival returns in new location

PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend the Maine Blues Festival will return after a hiatus during the pandemic. This year, the event will be in Lisbon Falls on Saturday. There will be 25 performances across five stages in the town. The event begins at 12 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.
LISBON, ME
Kool AM

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy