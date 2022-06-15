ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Kyle Guy Works Out With Los Angeles Lakers

By Matt Newton
 3 days ago

The former UVA basketball star is looking for his next landing spot in the NBA

The City of Angels might be the next NBA landing spot for former Virginia basketball star Kyle Guy. As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Guy participated in a free agent workout with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Lakers have only seven players from the 2021-2022 roster signed for next season, so they will have several spots to fill this summer when the free agency period begins with the start of the new league year on July 1st.

Los Angeles shot 34.7% from three as a team last season, which ranks 22nd in the NBA. Three-point shooting is a priority for every team in the offseason, but it is especially a need for the Lakers, who currently do not have a single player signed who shot above 37% from three last season and who have only two returning players who shot above 32% from beyond the arc.

So explains the Lakers' interest in Kyle Guy, who has not had the volume of opportunities to show his all-around capabilities as a playmaker, but his three-point shooting prowess is undeniable.

Originally drafted with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings just over two months after ending his collegiate career at Virginia with a national championship, Guy appeared in only 34 games over the course of his first two seasons in the league, spending most of his time in the G League.

This season, Guy appeared in 19 games for the Miami Heat, who signed him to a 10-day contract on December 30th through the NBA's hardship exemption when the team's roster was thinned severely due to injuries and COVID-19 cases. The following day, Guy was the talk of the league as he shined in his Heat debut on New Year's Eve, recording 17 points, four assists, four rebounds, and three steals and knocking down 4/6 three-pointers. He added another 14-point performance two games later. Guy's impressive play earned him a second 10-day contract with the Heat and then they signed him to a two-way deal on January 17th.

Eventually, the Heat got healthy again and Guy no longer got minutes even though he was impressive in the solid playing time he received during his two ten-day contracts. Guy played only garbage time minutes over the next two months of the season before getting waived by the Heat on March 24th and returning to the Cleveland Charge in the G League for the remainder of the season.

Guy's G League stats - 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists on 45.1% shooting from the field in 12 games - show that he belongs in the league. The only question is which NBA franchise will be the lucky team that gives him his next chance. It might just be LeBron James and the Lakers.

Virginia Football Adds Minnesota Punter Daniel Sparks From Transfer Portal

Jayden Nixon to Play Fifth Year at Johns Hopkins

Virginia Baseball 2022 Season in Review

UVA's Andres Pedroso and Scott Brown Sweep ITA National Coach of the Year Awards

Griffin Kology Finds New Home With UVA Lacrosse

Ashley Anumba Garners All-American Honors in Discus to Conclude NCAA Championships

Lehigh OL Andrew Canelas Transfers to Virginia Football

People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
