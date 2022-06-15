ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL

