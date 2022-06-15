ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Bally Sports Ohio Without Cable

Live TV streaming services are an affordable way to catch your favorite sports without paying the high price of traditional cable. You’ll be able to rewind, replay, and record games and TV shows so you don’t miss a single moment. We’ll show you how to live stream Bally Sports Ohio without cable TV, so you can watch anytime, anywhere.

What is Bally Sports Ohio?

Bally Sports Ohio broadcasts local games to those living in or near the Buckeye State. It has exclusive rights for home team coverage of the Cincinnati Reds (MLB) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) , and also covers live games from the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and Columbus Crew (MLS).

Which streaming services offer Bally Sports Ohio?

DIRECTV STREAM is currently the only live TV streaming service that offers Bally Sports Ohio. As you might expect, you’ll find this network available throughout Ohio and in parts of Indiana, Kentucky, northwestern Pennsylvania, eastern Tennessee, West Virginia, and the southwestern edge of New York.

How to watch Bally Sports Ohio with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent option for viewers to catch their favorite sports. Currently, you’ll find a five-day free trial for any plan on the DIRECTV STREAM website.

Here’s how to sign up:

  1. Go to the DIRECTV STREAM website and select your plan of choice.
  2. Choose any add-ons you’d like in your subscription and click “Start Free Trial.”
  3. Enter your account information and create a username and password.
  4. Choose a payment method.
  5. Click “Submit” and start streaming!

What is DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent streaming service for viewers who want to cut the cord with cable but don’t want to give up their favorite networks. There are various packages available, ranging in price from $69.99 to $149.99 per month , as well as add-on options you can include in your subscription. The only difference between each package is the number of channels available. To access Bally Sports Ohio, you’ll need to select either the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plan.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Entertainment $69.99 (Currently $54.99 + tax for your first two months) 65+ channels Wide channel selection with unlimited cloud DVR storage Yes
Choice $89.99 (Currently $74.99 + tax for your first two months) 90+ channels Includes RSNs, Bally Sports, and AT&T SportsNet networks Yes
Ultimate $104.99 (Currently $89.99 + tax for your first two months) 130+ channels Includes the Olympic Channel, CBS Sports Network, and NHL Network Yes
Premier $149.99 (Currently $134.99 + tax for your first two months) 140+ channels Includes CINEMAX, HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ Yes
What sports offerings does DIRECTV STREAM provide?

With access to most regional sports networks on its base plan, DIRECTV STREAM is great for basketball and hockey fans . Depending on the package you choose, you’ll get access to networks like CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, ESPN , MLB Network, NBA League Pass, NBA TV , Big Ten Network, and NBC Sports Network . However, while DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that carries Bally Sports Ohio, there are cheaper options like FuboTV , with a more robust sports lineup in its base package.

How to watch Bally Sports Ohio on supported streaming devices

With options to stream DIRECTV STREAM from various mobile devices, you’ll be able to take the game with you wherever you go. Here’s a list of DIRECTV STREAM’S supported devices:

  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • iOS devices
  • Android devices
  • Xbox One
  • Google TV with Chromecast
  • Smart TVs with Chromecast

How to watch Bally Sports Ohio on the app

The Bally Sports app offers brief game and programming highlights without having to sign into the app. You’ll be able to follow along with real-time stats and highlights throughout the game, and you can get access to full replays once the game is over. Download the app to get started! Keep in mind that in order to access live games as they’re broadcasting, you’ll need to sign in to the app using a TV subscription, such as DIRECTV STREAM or a local cable provider.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live TV streaming services are a great option to keep costs low without sacrificing your favorite games and networks like Bally Sports Ohio. You’ll be able to watch the content you love wherever you go, and you can record or rewatch any game with ease. For cord-cutters looking to make the switch, live TV streaming services , such as DIRECTV STREAM, are the way to go.

