Oxford, MS

2024 Ohio TE Galloway Talks Kiffin, New Ole Miss Offer

By The Grove Report Staff
 3 days ago

Ole Miss impresses new tight end target, family on Tuesday unofficial visit

Lane Kiffin has samples of getting the football to all sorts of play-makers within his offenses over the years.

At Ole Miss, it's been more of the same and many expect the tight end -- with Michael Trigg transferring from USC -- to be a big part of the 2022 Rebel offense. It could provide a boom in recruiting the position going forward, where the coaching staff has been battling for some of the nation's best in the class of 2023 and beyond.

One of the most decorated tight end recruits in 2024 was in Oxford on Tuesday and Tayvion Galloway walked away from Oxford with his family and a new scholarship offer in-hand.

"It went down well," he told The Grove Report . "Coach Kiffin is legit. Was just saying they are highly interested in me and wants me to be apart of the program."

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Chillicothe (Ohio) High School standout now holds more than two dozen scholarship offers to date. He's been busy making visits throughout the southern footprint of late, stopping in at Alabama, Auburn and Jackson State over the last week or so. LSU will be a camp effort to wrap up the trip before he heads back to Ohio.

While in Oxford, Kiffin's coaching staff reminded Galloway of his talents and why he is a fit in the SEC West.

"My speed and athletic ability to be able to make big plays in the passing game," he said.

It appears Ole Miss has some staying power among the volume of options the pass-catcher has reeled in.

"(They're) Amongst the top," Galloway said. "I loved the way campus was, really had a nice look to it.

"Had a good time with Kiffin as well."

As a sophomore in 2021, Galloway played both football and basketball at Chillicothe High.

