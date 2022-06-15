ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros put rookie SS Jeremy Pena (thumb) on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq6jD_0gBbNjuR00

The Houston Astros put rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with thumb discomfort.

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled infielder/outfielder J.J. Matijevic from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Pena, 24, is an American League Rookie of the Year candidate. He’s batting .277/.333/.471 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs, 27 runs and six stolen bases in 54 games this season.

Pena sustained the injury diving to make a catch during Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers. He was held out of Tuesday’s game and returned to Houston to have his hand examined.

Matijevic, 26, is batting .313 with 12 homers at Sugar Land. He is hitless in five at bats with the Astros this season.

–Field Level Media

