From super blood wolf moons to full flower moons, people love a catchy moon moniker, and the upcoming full moon on June 14, 2022, is one of the most playful (and most appealing) thus far: the strawberry supermoon. At 7:52 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the strawberry supermoon will be as close to the Earth as it can get. So ready your telescopes and prepare to stare up at the moonrise in the night sky. We should also prepare to look inward, as the next full moon will show us the importance of uncertainty, truth and revelation, and creativity.

