Los Angeles, CA

Umpire taken to hospital after being hit by Mike Trout's shattered bat

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is helped by Los Angeles Dodgers trainer Nate Lucero after being hit by the bat of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It is something of an occupational hazard for umpires: When you post up behind the plate, there is a possibility you're going to get hit by something.

But that didn't make it any less scary during Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers when Mike Trout's bat shattered and a sharp fragment flew straight at home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson's face.

The game was delayed as Tomlinson fell to the ground and received medical attention at home plate before leaving the field under his own power. According to reports, the sharp end of the shattered bat cut Tomlinson's face between the bars of his mask but thankfully didn't do too much damage.

Second base ump Laz Diaz took over behind home plate for the remainder of the game.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
