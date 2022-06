One juvenile has died, two others are wounded and a fourth has been booked with murder after a Thursday night shooting at the Kathy Apartments. Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says that multiple juveniles were involved in a disturbance last night, and several kids were shot. One juvenile, a male, has died, he says. Two others suffered what are described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO