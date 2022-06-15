Wild Side: Outdoor Play at Great Plains Nature Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting several events this summer. On Monday, Amanda Alessi joined KSN News to discuss some of the events. She also brought an eastern screech owl to show off on the newscast.

Outdoor Play every Thursday from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m.

The event is free of cost and open to kids all ages. No registration is needed.

The Great Plains Nature Center is located at 29th and Woodlawn in northeast Wichita.

