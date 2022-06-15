FOUND: Jontae James Jr., 13

UPDATE : Jontae James Jr. has been located. No additional information was provided.

The California City Police Department seeks help finding a missing teen.

Jontae James Jr., 13, was last seen in the 21600 block of Calhoun Drive. Jontae is described as a 13-year-old Black boy, 5-foot-1-inches tall, and weighing about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown reindeer slippers.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.