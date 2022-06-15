ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sun sign G Jazmine Jones to contract

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpEts_0gBbMMq300

Guard Jazmine Jones signed a contract with the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Jones, who averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27 games off the bench for the New York Liberty last season.

Jones, 25, was claimed by the Indiana Fever in February. She participated in training camp before being waived by the club in April.

Jones has averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 47 career games (two starts) since being selected by the Liberty with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry And Sonya Curry Celebrate With Stephen Curry's 4th NBA Championship: "Curry's Mom Threw Up The 4 And Dad Celebrated With A Cigar."

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done it once again. They have been crowned the champions of the NBA for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Although the Dubs have earlier won three rings, this one will hold a special place in the hearts of the players and fans. The obvious reason for it was that it came after two very underwhelming seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Illness News

With the U.S. Open set to begin in roughly 24 hours, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is currently nursing an illness. Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, revealed that his client is dealing with a strong stomach bug this Wednesday. That's why he left Brookline earlier than expected earlier than expected. On...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
