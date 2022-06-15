ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Monumental Yoga is back

By Ray Steele
 3 days ago
The longest day of the year - the Summer Solstice - offers the most sunlight you will see in 2022. Indy Yoga Movement is giving you the chance to salute the sun before saying "namaste" to the day with the return of Monumental Yoga .

The free yoga event is on Tuesday, June 21 on Monument Circle. Indy Yoga Movement president Suzy Bindley stopped by WRTV to speak with Kelsey Anderson about it, plus we get a yoga demonstration from instructor Purvi Lippincott.

Click here to find out more about joining the Monumental Yoga event.

