USPS truck taken in armed carjacking in Avon, cops say

By Lucas Gonzalez
 3 days ago
AVON — A United States Postal Service truck was stolen, but later recovered, in an armed carjacking early Wednesday, police say.

Avon police were responding about 11:08 a.m. near were the truck was stolen, at East County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. That is near IU Health West Hospital.

Officers later found and recovered the vehicle about a mile north of that location, police said.

A postal employee who was involved in the carjacking was unharmed.

Avon police are conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

WRTV has reached out to Avon police for more information.

This is a developing story.

