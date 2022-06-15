ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi Officially Announces Upcoming Studio Album, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
When Jon Pardi dropped his first single “Last Night Lonely” a few months back, he also teased a new album was in the works, and dropping at some point this year.

Then he confirmed on our Whiskey Riff Raff podcast that he was shooting for a September release, but had to finish up some vocals down in Key West.

With that being said, he officially announced today that his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, is slated to drop on September 2nd.

The album will consist of 14 songs, including “Last Night Lonely” (which is in the top 15 on the country charts, and climbing), and “Fill ‘Er Up.”

Pardi admitted that this may be the most personal album he’s ever put together, and expressed his excitement for the upcoming release:

“A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record. There is more life experience on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ than any album I’ve released before. I chose ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ as the title track because it’s special to me.

I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs.”

Pardi, Bart Butler, and Ryan Gore co-produced the album, the same team that put together the California cowboy’s kickass Heartache Medication album back in 2019.

Judging by the quick success Pardi has seen with already with “Last Night Lonely” and “Fill ‘Er Up,” this could easily be the man’s best album to date, as he continues his drastic rise in popularity amongst all sorts of country music fans.

Not to mention, he’s one of the few mainstream acts, with a large audience, that’s keeping traditional country music alive.

Get excited.

