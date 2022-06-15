ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox Sports Has Only Itself to Blame for Amy Schneider First Pitch Controversy

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3Lfd_0gBbLvKL00

Fox Sports' sloppy production on Kurt Busch first pitch leads to speculation, backlash

1. During Saturday’s Dodgers-Giants game that aired regionally on Fox, the network showed a first pitch thrown out by Nascar driver Kurt Busch.

However, Busch threw out the first pitch before Thursday’s Giants’ game. Amy Schneider, known for a memorable 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! , threw out the first pitch on Saturday, which was Pride Day at Oracle Park.

People assumed Fox swapped out Schneider’s first pitch for Busch’s first pitch because Schneider is transgender.

Giants broadcaster Duane Kiper brought attention to this story when he called out Fox for the first-pitch swap while calling Sunday’s game.

“Want to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast. The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday, which was not true. Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch on Thursday. It was Amy Schneider from Jeopardy! fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday. I just wanted to make sure she got her due.”

So, did Fox intentionally refuse to show Schneider’s first pitch? The network said no in a statement.

“On Saturday, as part of a promotional package for the weekend’s NASCAR race in northern California, we aired a taped first pitch of famed NASCAR driver Kurt Busch. This promotion was in no way meant to overshadow the ceremonial first pitch for the game as it is not routine for us to air.”

While it’s perfectly understandable not to give Fox the benefit of the doubt, this does seem to be a case of very sloppy production more than a nefarious plot.

The airing of Busch’s first pitch immediately went into a promo for a race that Fox was airing on Sunday.

Whether the blame falls on a producer or play-by-play man Adam Amin, it absolutely came across that Fox was trying to trick people into thinking Busch threw out the first pitch on Saturday.

“Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch,” said Amin. “Of course, we’ve got the NASCAR race tomorrow coming up from Sonoma. You’ll see that on the Fox networks, 2 eastern on FS1.”

That’s brutal. It’s beyond brutal. There is no way for any viewer to interpret that other than, Busch threw out the first pitch on Saturday. Whether Fox intentionally tried to fool people into thinking Busch threw out the pitch on Saturday or whether it was just careless production, I don’t know.

But if I were Amin and I read the promo how it was written, I’d be livid. And if I were a producer who intended for the promo to go differently and then Amin winged it, I’d be livid. This was such an avoidable controversy, but someone didn’t think enough to make it clear that the video footage was from Thursday and not Saturday, so now Fox has had to deal with backlash for several days.

However, it doesn’t seem like Fox concocted a plan to snub Schneider. If the network wanted to do that, they could’ve done so without airing Busch’s first pitch. Networks, outside of the World Series and maybe some other playoff games, never show first pitches, unless they go horribly wrong.

While Fox may not have intentionally ignored Schneider, it’s hard to have sympathy for them getting bashed.

It was terrible optics for Fox to show Busch’s first pitch on the day Schneider threw out the first pitch. It was also insulting to viewers to present Busch’s first pitch as if it was from that day. Just dreadful execution all around.

2. Joe Burrow is already a superstar. He's just 25 years old and he's only going to get better. He could easily take a pass on speaking out about gun control. However, he did just the opposite at a press conference on Tuesday. Props to him.

3. The New York Post reports that Shaq was feeling very generous Sunday night when he was dining in a New York City restaurant. Apparently, O'Neal picked up the check for every table while he was there and also took care of the servers. From Page Six:

"We’re told the bill amounted to 'well over $25,000' in checks. O’Neal was also 'extremely generous' to Jue Lan’s staff. 'He left them the biggest tip they’ve ever received,' the source said."

4. The Joc-Pederson-Tom Pham fantasy football kerfuffle continues. Giants players showed their support for Pederson on Tuesday by wearing T-shirts that read, "Stashing Players on The IR Isn't Cheating." This caught the attention of Pham, who didn't seem amused.

5. If you need a little pick-me-up today, this will do the trick.

View the original article to see embedded media.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features a conversation on the latest sports media news with The Ringer’ s Bryan Curtis. Among the topics covered:

  • What went wrong between Drew Brees and NBC
  • Is a mainstream NFL outlet ready to take a chance on Pat McAfee?
  • ABC/ESPN’s NBA Finals studio show
  • Is LeBron getting a podcast?
  • Overuse of “breaking news” banners on TV

Following the conversation with Curtis, Sal Licata from WFAN/SNY in New York joins me our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we do a deep dive into Kevin Durant’s response to Sal on Twitter and saying that sports talk radio “makes him nauseous.”

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've always said I wish the NFL Network showed more games from the '80s and '90s. Last night, the network aired the Vikings-Cowboys Thanksgiving game from 1998 and it was glorious. Here's what Randy Moss did in that game.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
GOLF
The Spun

Jordan Spieth's Agent Revealed What Happened Wednesday

Jordan Spieth's pursuit of his second U.S. Open win may have hit a snag this week as he left practice earlier than expected. Spieth was seen leaving The Country Club in Massachusetts in a hurry today. But it appears it wasn't due to a medical emergency - not a serious one at least.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Kevin Durant
Popculture

Erin Andrews Reveals State of Relationship With 'DWTS' Co-Host Tom Bergeron

It's been nearly two years since Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars. Since then, some fans have been curious about the state of the former co-hosts' relationship and whether they're still in touch. Well, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews said that she was recently due to catch up with Bergeron. However, a major sporting announcement derailed their plans.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Dodgers Giants
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
The Spun

Ex-PGA Tour Player Wants Phil Mickelson Removed From Hall Of Fame

Phil Mickelson has been public enemy No. 1 in the golf world over the past few weeks because of his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Earlier this week, former PGA Tour golfer Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Mickelson's situation. Chamblee, who turned pro in 1985 and...
GOLF
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Illness News

With the U.S. Open set to begin in roughly 24 hours, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is currently nursing an illness. Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, revealed that his client is dealing with a strong stomach bug this Wednesday. That's why he left Brookline earlier than expected earlier than expected. On...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy loses his cool after terrible break at US Open

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.
BROOKLINE, MA
GolfWRX

Zach Johnson gets revenge on controversial sports writer over 15-year-old insult

When Zach Johnson won the 2007 Masters, he had the likes of then-world number one Tiger Woods, Retief Goosen, Justin Rose and Vijay Singh behind him. It was a convincing performance from a player that had two below-average previous outings at Augusta (missed-cut/32) and had missed seven of the last 11 cuts in all majors.
GOLF
CBS News

Preview: Katy Tur on her "helicopter parents"

In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" June 12, MSNBC broadcaster Katy Tur talks with Tracy Smith about what it was like growing up with her parents, Bob Tur and Marika Gerrard, who in the 1980s and '90s reported news in Los Angeles from a helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

76K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy