ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Penélope Cruz Goes Back to Black in Chanel for ‘Official Competition’ Premiere at Tribeca Festival

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZrX4_0gBbLtYt00

Click here to read the full article.

Penélope Cruz dazzled in Chanel at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

On Tuesday, the actress wore a black sequin one-sleeve gown by the French luxury fashion house. She styled her long hair down and donned jewelry, including a choker, and bag also by Chanel .

More from WWD

Cruz attended the premiere of her movie “Official Competition,” a Spanish Argentine comedy directed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn. It also stars Antonio Banderas, who joined the actress on the red carpet , and Oscar Martínez.

The actress has been working closely with Chanel since 1999 and was apparently the first fashion show she attended. In 2018, the brand cemented their close relationship with Cruz when they made her an official ambassador.

Since then, Cruz has frequently worn creations by the French label to events, including movie premieres, festivals and awards shows.

On Monday, she attended the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner , which was hosted by Chanel. She wore a pink silk jacquard dress by the French luxury fashion house from its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, with a bag, jewelry and shoes also by Chanel.

Last week, Chanel also hosted a luncheon at The Odeon to celebrate the festival’s Through Her Lens Program, which honors and supports rising female filmmakers in the industry.

READ MORE HERE:

Penélope Cruz, Robert De Niro Dine at Balthazar With Chanel

Penélope Cruz Goes Pretty in Pink at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Penélope Cruz, Sofia Coppola Travel to Florence for Chanel Show

Penélope Cruz Honored at MoMA’s Annual Film Benefit Presented by Chanel

Penélope Cruz Recalls Oscar Win at Charles Finch and Chanel’s L.A. Bash

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kyra Sedgwick
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Tribeca#Fashion Runways#Chanel#French#Spanish Argentine#Odeon
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Suit Comes Split Down to the Navel With Soaring Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart’s casual style is getting a luxe boost for the Cannes Film Festival. Below, we’re breaking down all of her grunge-meets-glam outfits, from day to night. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress stepped out for a photocell for drama “Crimes of the Future,” which she stars in alongside Lea Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen. For the occasion, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a preppy Chanel outfit with vintage roots: a red-and-white long-sleeved plaid take on the label’s staple wool tweed suits, featuring branded patches, white piping and silver buttons. For a daring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Holds Hands With Chris Martin For Romantic Dinner Date In Hollywood

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for Sushi in Hollywood on May 26, and the couple looked happy and in love! The 32-year-old daughter of film stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Coldplay lead, 45, were photographed holding hands on their way into the Sushi Park restaurant on famed Sunset Boulevard. Dakota and Chris dressed down for their cute and casual outing, with Chris rocking a blue T-shirt with a white heart and jeans, and Dakota wearing a black jacket, white top, and blue jeans. The 50 Shades movie franchise star also wore a pretty gold pendant around her neck and let her hair fall straight around her shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Flattering Haircut Celebrities Swear By Because It Makes Them Look 10 Years Younger

Some great things just never change— like curtain bangs (whether currently on Kendall Jenner or Hilary Duff or worn as a part of a shag like on Alexa Chung), this type of cut never truly goes out of style. Rather than a risky snip like blunt bangs or going super-short, the beauty of curtain bangs is that they present a myriad of anti-aging benefits for your overall look, and suit virtually any face shape, professional stylists tell us. Read on to learn more about why celebs continue to rock this cut (and why you might want to try it yourself for summer) as well as tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy