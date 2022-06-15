ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teen robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell shoes near Forest Park

By Joshua Robinson
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old teen was robbed Tuesday evening near Forest Park....

www.kmov.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

7 victims robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Numerous victims were robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park Thursday. The incident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Ave. and School St. Reports say two men in a silver-colored Pontiac approached seven victims with guns and ordered them to get on the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Woman struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a vehicle overturned after hitting a pedestrian in north St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood Friday night. The vehicle struck a woman around 8:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Shreve Avenue Friday night

ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle just after 8:30 Friday night in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. According to St. Louis Metro police, a 69-year-old woman driving a vehicle southbound on Shreve Avenue sideswiped a parked car and the 61-year-old woman who was standing at the driver's door of the parked car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Woman gets 3 life sentences in killing of man and toddler

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old St. Louis woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a man and his young son to death has been sentenced to three life sentences plus 90 years. Onyai Turner was sentenced Friday in the February 2018 deaths of Malcom Mathis II and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III and the wounding of a woman and Mathis’ 4-year-old daughter. Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend 25-year-old Traveon Sims, attacked the family in their Maryland Heights home. Sims was sentenced last year to life without parole. Authorities said Mathis had kicked Sims out of their home months before the attacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Park#Shoes#Violent Crime#Pershing
KMOV

‘It still is surreal’; St. Louis man shares his journey after losing both feet in hit-and-run in Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been over a month since a St. Louis man lost both of his feet after a tragic hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. “It still is surreal to look down and see that you don’t have feet when like 33 days ago I had toes, and now I don’t. I don’t know if you get used to that,” said Bryce Summary.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Surveillance video shows man wanted for prowling in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – Surveillance video has been released of a man who was reportedly seen prowling and looking into windows in Clayton. According to police, the incident happened on May 19 in the 7500 block of Parkdale. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information is encouraged...
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

50-year-old shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 50-year-old man was shot in the arm in north St. Louis Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Algernon Street, near O’Fallon Park. The victim is conscious and breathing. No further details were released. FOX...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Rise Coffee in the Grove closing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A staple in the Grove will soon be closing its doors. Rise Coffee announced on Facebook Friday that it will be ceasing operations in late June. Owners are calling the decision bittersweet, saying that running it has become unsustainable. The coffee shop opened in 2013....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy