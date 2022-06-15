Teen robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell shoes near Forest Park

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old St. Louis woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a man and his young son to death has been sentenced to three life sentences plus 90 years. Onyai Turner was sentenced Friday in the February 2018 deaths of Malcom Mathis II and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III and the wounding of a woman and Mathis’ 4-year-old daughter. Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend 25-year-old Traveon Sims, attacked the family in their Maryland Heights home. Sims was sentenced last year to life without parole. Authorities said Mathis had kicked Sims out of their home months before the attacks.

