Plans have been announced for the city of Emporia’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display. Activities will be July 3 at Emporia State University, with the display to be shot from the soccer fields north of Interstate 35. This means the soccer pitch on the north end of campus will be closed to the public, but the practice fields on the north side of campus and Welch Stadium will be open and are considered the best viewing points for the show. Speaking of Welch Stadium, blankets will be permitted on Jones Field but chairs will not. Sunflower seeds and gum are also prohibited on both Jones Field and Witten Track.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO