ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoystown, PA

8,000 golf balls stolen from Pa. golf course

By Rebecca Parsons
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6Utk_0gBbKSxb00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A golf course in Stoystown is asking for any information that the public has in connection with golf balls stolen from their driving range.

Police were called to the Oakbrook Golf Course on June 4 after the owner called to report a theft of over 8,000 golf balls. According to the owner, the theft has been taking place over the past month to month and a half.

The golf balls in question were stolen from the golf range and are of various brands and colors. A majority of the balls are yellow Mizuno and are labeled “PRACTICE,” according to the owner

Central PA Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

From June 4 to June 11 the Oakbrook Golf Course was forced to close its range while they were waiting for a new shipment of golf balls. The golf course reopened on June 11 thanks to the new shipment of over 3,000 balls according to a post on their Facebook page.

While they are now fully operational again they are still looking for more information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Somerset Station at (814) 445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

ONE PERSON DISPLACED DUE TO HOUSE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

A firefighter suffered possible injuries during a fire at a home in the Sunset Acres section of White Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana Fire Association, the RIT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 6:20 PM on Friday to 981 Country Lane. Homer City fire department was called in to assist a few minutes later. Indiana Assistant Chief Ron Moreau talked about how the homeowner discovered the fire.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Somerset, PA
City
Stoystown, PA
WTAJ

Serious Jefferson County ATV crash with child leads to charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ATV crash that left a young boy in the hospital with serious injuries last year has a Westmoreland County man facing felony child endangerment charges, according to state police. Police report that after talking to a witness at the scene, Jeremy Miller, 32 crashed the ATV he was driving on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man charged with strangling, killing mother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is facing homicide charges after police say he allegedly killed his mother. Charles McCahan, 32 has been charged in connection with a burglary and the death of his mother in January 2022. On Jan. 19 police found Charles in a garage on Raystown Road in Saxton that […]
SAXTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Balls#The Oakbrook Golf Course#Central Pa Humane Society#Ne
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Woman picked up on warrants charged with felony for handing crack pipe over to deputy

A woman wanted on warrants issued in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties was arrested when New Kensington police spotted her inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Police also charged her with felony possession of contraband after they said she handed a crack pipe over to a deputy sheriff who came to transport her to the Westmoreland County jail, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Body found in Allegheny River

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River near the 10th Street Bypass in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon, city police said. Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved the body of a person shortly after noon, police said. Authorities were alerted by a passerby. Police did not reveal the gender of the deceased....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

One lucky winner has a $1 million scratch-off ticket on their hands. The Pennsylvania lottery said a winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Jadden Stop-N-Go along Constitution Boulevard in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windber man accused of assaulting young boy

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police charged a 45-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a young boy on Monday. On June 14, a woman reported to Windber Borough police that Ryan Kehn had assaulted a 10-year-old in the home the night before, according to charges filed. The alleged assault happened after 9 p.m. when the […]
WINDBER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police find drugs, missing teen girl in North Huntingdon motel; man arrested

An Ohio man was found in a North Huntingdon motel Wednesday with marijuana, a gun and a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to court papers. Robert Easley, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug possession, corruption of minors and related offenses. He was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When people think of moving to Pittsburgh, they often think of the city’s natural beauty, fun things to do, and bustling economy. However, before deciding to move there, let’s consider the following 10 cons of living in Pittsburgh. This blog is meant to help you decide if Pittsburgh is the best place for you.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy