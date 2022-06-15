ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

White Supremacist Richard Spencer Now Calls Himself a ‘Moderate’ on Bumble

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard Spencer, who became well-known as an alt-right leader and white nationalist, admitted to Jezebel on Tuesday that he is active on Bumble in Dallas, Texas, where he markets himself...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
TheDailyBeast

Savannah Guthrie’s Appalling Amber Heard Interview

On Wednesday, Today aired part two of an exclusive interview with actress Amber Heard—her first televised sit-down after losing an explosive defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Among other revelations, the 36-year-old claimed that she still “loved” Depp and denied wanting to “cancel” him in her op-ed at the center of the case.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

USA Today Removes 23 Articles After Reporter Allegedly Faked Sources

USA Today removed 23 articles from its website on Thursday after an internal audit found a reporter quoted people who either did not exist, were not part of the organizations the reporter tied them to, and faked evidence of interviews and recordings entirely, The New York Times first reported. USA Today said in a statement it received a correction request for a story written by Gabriela Miranda, a breaking news reporter. The request led to an internal investigation, in which the newspaper could not verify all the people quoted in some stories actually existed and found that some quotes should have been attributed to other people. Miranda, who did not respond to a request for comment by The Daily Beast, has since resigned from USA Today. “We strive to be accurate and factual in all our content and regret this situation,” the outlet said in a statement. “We will continue to reinforce and strengthen our reporting and editing diligence and processes.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Skip Corporate Juneteenth Branding, Invest in Black People

June 19, 1865, is a date in our nation’s history that all Americans should know about but haven’t, until recently. It was the day the last enslaved African-Americans were notified about their emancipation, following the end of the Civil War. The kicker? It came two whole years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
GALVESTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Confederate Flag-Toting Rioter and His Son Convicted of Storming the Capitol

A man who carried a Confederate flag into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was convicted, along with his adult son, of storming the Capitol and obstructing Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Kevin and Hunter Seefried of entering a restricted area and illegally protesting inside the Capitol. The pair were photographed entering the Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6, 2021, with Kevin holding a Confederate battle flag. McFadden, who was nominated in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, handed down the verdict after listening to testimony for two days, including the first public testimony from Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who has been celebrated for his actions to protect lawmakers and divert rioters during the Jan. 6 attack. FBI agents said they found no evidence to connect the Seefrieds to any alt-right hate groups.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Sent Heartfelt Condolence Letter to Capitol Riot Cop’s Girlfriend

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. Prince William sent a letter expressing condolences to the girlfriend of a United States Capitol Police officer who was attacked during the riot on January 6 last year. The Duke of Cambridge wrote to Sandra Garza, the partner of Brian Sicknick, in the wake of Brian’s death the day after the riot after suffering two strokes. “Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian,” the future king of England wrote in the letter, which Garza showed to CNN. He also praised Sicknick’s “patriotism and selflessness” during the “harrowing events that took place at the Capitol.” Garza added that she hadn’t received any similar offering of condolence from Donald Trump. “Trump does not give two craps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honor me and Brian,” Garza said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#White Nationalist#Bumble#Neo Nazi
TheDailyBeast

American Institutions Might Not Be Crumbling After All

The reports of the death of American democracy are, to paraphrase Mark Twain, exaggerated. Or, perhaps they are just premature. In any event, we should take some comfort from the fact that recent events suggest that when it comes to Lady Liberty, there still may be some life in the old girl yet.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Five Cuban Judges Banned From U.S. Over ‘Unfair Trials’ Against Protesters

The Biden administration has banned five Cuban judges from entering the U.S., the State Department told the Miami Herald on Friday. The move stemmed from “unfair trials” against protesters who took to the streets to blast the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba over a lack of food and medicine and the government's response to COVID-19. The Cuban government sentenced 381 protesters, including 16 teenagers between 16 and 18, on “sedition” and “sabotage” charges, the Herald reported. Though the State Department wouldn’t identify the names of the judges, 17 Cuban officials have been barred from entry in the past. “These judges are connected to unfair trials and unjust sentencing and imprisonment of peaceful July 11, 2021, protesters,” an agency spokesperson said. The Cuban government was quick to hit back on the claims, with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez calling the ban an “act of aggression” based on “mendacious and absolutely unfounded allegations.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy