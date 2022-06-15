White Supremacist Richard Spencer Now Calls Himself a ‘Moderate’ on Bumble

A man who carried a Confederate flag into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was convicted, along with his adult son, of storming the Capitol and obstructing Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Kevin and Hunter Seefried of entering a restricted area and illegally protesting inside the Capitol. The pair were photographed entering the Capitol through a broken window on Jan. 6, 2021, with Kevin holding a Confederate battle flag. McFadden, who was nominated in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, handed down the verdict after listening to testimony for two days, including the first public testimony from Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who has been celebrated for his actions to protect lawmakers and divert rioters during the Jan. 6 attack. FBI agents said they found no evidence to connect the Seefrieds to any alt-right hate groups.
