OKC Lands No. 1 Pick in Latest All-Trade Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10.

Mock Draft Trade: Thunder Move to No. 1

Thunder get: No. 1

No. 1 Magic get: No. 2, No. 34

After the years of tanking accumulating assets, finding an alternate universe where the Thunder move this pick is a difficult task. Would they think about Zion? Is there another star (our trade at No. 3 could be a possibility) out there that would make sense? Could they move down and acquire even more picks? My intuition tells me that they are targeting Paulo Banchero, though let’s say they were completely sold on Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren and wanted to secure their guy, this would be a move that grants OKC certainty for a relatively low price. For Orlando, it gives them one of the perceived top-2 prospects and adds another contributor at No. 34 (Michigan State’s Max Christie would certainly be welcomed on the wing).

