Is your car ready for the summer heat? See tips on how to avoid heat-related car troubles

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — As temperatures continue to soar in Central Florida, AAA is offering tips on how to address common heat-related car issues.

AAA said that as the mercury rises, so does the risk for dead batteries, blown tires and faulty air conditioners.

“Extreme heat is a key contributor to the many calls AAA receives from stranded motorists this time of year,” said Scott VerBracken with AAA. “Two of the most common problems drivers will face are flat tires and dead batteries.”

Here are some tips to avoid heat-related car troubles, according to AAA.

Get your battery tested and, if necessary, replace it before it dies. Most batteries last 3-5 years. Each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end. Slow “stutter” starts are often signs that a battery is weakening. Should the battery need replacement, a AAA Roadside Service technician can usually replace it on location.

Ensure tires are properly inflated. Driving on under-inflated tires reduces fuel economy and causes overheating, increasing the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.

Check tire pressure once a month and before extended road trips. Inflate tires to manufacturer specifications, which are listed on the decal, normally located on the driver’s doorjamb. Also, inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate inflation, suspension or alignment problems.

Check all fluids. When fluids are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure that they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

