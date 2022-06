HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The demolition of the Charlestown Mall began on June 1st, and work will continue throughout the summer, including asbestos removal. In a case like this where parts of the building burned down, workers can no longer go in and safely remove the asbestos, and the site has to be demolished as is.

