All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. Here is a profile of wide receiver Kaden Saunders. Before Penn State: He was a two-time team captain for Westerville South High School playing for Matthew Christ. As a senior in 2021, he caught 38 passes for 392 yards, 28 rushes for 324 yards, 294 yards on 10 kickoff returns, and 165 yards on 12 punt returns. As a junior, he caught 47 catches for 948 yards, eight carries for 11117 yards, and 381 yards on 16 punt returns. As a sophomore, he caught 17 passes for 314 yards and 10 kick returns for 337 yards. As a freshman, he caught 12 passes for 203 yards, 27 carries for 203 yards, 161 yards on seven punt returns, and 303 yards on 16 kick returns.

