NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates tomorrow by as much as three-quarters of a percentage point, which would be the largest interest rate increase since 1994. This comes as the inflation rates nears 9%. "It's terrible, it's awful," said Grapevine resident Tammy Howell. "My 401k is plummeting, all my investments."With inflation showing no signs of stalling, the Federal Reserve is set to take action. "They're trying to slow down the economy, if they're making borrowing more expensive that's going to slow down the economy," said Certified Financial Planner at Open Air Advisers, Stewart...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO