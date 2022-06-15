ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Boris Johnson's father walks off set after Piers Morgan quizzes him about his son

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Piers Morgan hasn't had the best time with his new TV show what with its dwindling audience and it got a whole lot worse when Stanley Johnson was interviewed yesterday.

The two had been discussing the lows and lows of Johnson's son, Boris Johnson and his leadership and the consequences of Patygate which have so far seen him fined and almost lose a no-confidence vote.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson senior defended his son's record and Morgan bit back until Johnson had enough and left.

“It’s about having a party which breaks its own law when he was telling other people, ‘You can’t do this.’ It’s the doing one thing, and preaching another,” Morgan explained. “He broke his own law Stanley.”

Johnson replied: “Come on Piers… OK. I think that it is time to move on from that.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“You know, it was a situation where, yes, he had a drink… he had a glass in his hand and that is it. And that was the end of it."

He continued, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s high time we moved on to things which really matter, the things he is doing now.”

After the exchange, Morgan brought the interview to a close, saying, “It is great to see you, [and] as always an effervescent presence.”

“You are a cheater, I’ve got to tell you Piers,” Johnson told the host. “You know, you lured me in here.”

Before the talk show host could cut to the commercial break, Stanley got up out of his seat and walked off the set.

"Tell Boris to come in soon," Morgan said as he left. "We'd have fun."

We doubt they would.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tory candidate refused to say if Boris Johnson is honest or not when asked twice

As the impact of the partygate scandal and the confidence vote in Boris Johnson continues to be felt, a Tory candidate has declined to say that Boris Johnson is honest. And that’s coming from a member of his own party – one looking to win an upcoming by-election, no less. The Conservative candidate in Tiverton and Honiton, Helen Hurford, also blamed the media for preventing people from “moving on” from partygate during an interview with the Guardian. When asked if Johnson was fundamentally honest, Hurford refused to say. Not once, but twice. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Asked the first time, she...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser has quit and the jokes write themselves

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt has quit, sparking another crisis for Boris Johnson - and social media is having a field day. No 10 claimed the resignation came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the PM, after Lord Geidt said that stepping down was the “right thing to do”. Just days before, he spoke about the partygate scandal and told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest Johnson broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws. He also said he was left “frustrated” by Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter “Resignation is one of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard's 'Today' Interview Labeled As 'Awkward' & 'Rehearsed' By TV Journalist: 'She Can't Get Her Own Story Straight'

Amber Heard may have hoped her Today interview would earn her a new legion of supporters, but some think the sit-down is just making things worse. Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 36, refuted her claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, 59, and she also gave her opinion on the defamation trial, as she believes she was unfairly portrayed on social media, which ultimately led to her legal loss.Broadcaster Cooper Lawrence discussed the interview during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, revealing the tell-all seemed "really rehearsed.""I think she's on the 'you need to listen to me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

Fans defend Kim Kardashian after she's accused of 'permanently damaging' Marilyn Monroe dress

On Wednesday reports claimed that the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala was left 'permanently damaged'An Instagram account called The Marilyn Monroe Collection posted a series of photos showing damage done to the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, provided by Chad Michael Christian Morrisette.In the photos, multiple crystals can be seen missing from sections on the back of the dress and the fabric appears to be stretched out near the zipper. "So much for keeping “the integrity of the dress and the preservation.” [Ripley's Believe It or Not!] , was it worth it?"...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher thanks star for concert shout-out

Harry Styles’ primary school teacher has thanked the singer for his “lovely tribute” during a concert earlier this week.The former One Direction star stopped his show at Old Trafford cricket ground on Wednesday to give Mrs Vernon a shout-out.The 28-year-old also thanked the other “truly wonderful” teachers from Hermitage Primary School in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, Mrs Vernon said: “I would have loved to have been there but Mrs Bailey, my colleague who was there, she phoned straight away.“I’ve watched the video and it was just such a lovely tribute and a really, really great thing for...
MUSIC
Indy100

Kate Bush broke 3 records simultaneously when 'Running Up That Hill' reached number 1

The iconic British songstress Kate Bush has, against all odds, returned to the top of the UK charts with her classic single 'Running Up That Hill' which has had a resurgence in popularity after it was played on Netflix's Stranger Things. The song was originally released in 1985 and featured on her acclaimed album 'Hounds of Love'. Although the song has remained popular with her fans and music lovers since then it has garnered a new generation of fans after it was included in a dramatic scene in season four of the popular sci-fi show. Thanks to the wonders of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy