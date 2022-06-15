Black Health of Syracuse Juneteenth Vaccine Event June 18th

On Friday, June 17, the Reality Check program of Onondaga, Cayuga, and Oswego Counties is hosting a FREE smoke-free movie event showing “Angry Birds” at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, NY. This event is in conjunction with Reality Check’s smoke-free media initiative to de-normalize and de-glamorize tobacco use and imagery on screen. Reality Check is using their collective voice to illuminate the entertainment industry’s best-kept secret: smoking on screen kills in real life. This event will be held Friday, June 17th at 6:00 pm at the Palace Theatre, located at 2384 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13206.
Comments / 0