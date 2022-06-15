ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Black Health of Syracuse Juneteenth Vaccine Event June 18th

By Urban CNY News
 3 days ago

Various organizations are planning Juneteenth Events.

FL Radio Group

Auburn Hospital Mulls Visitor Policy Changes

Auburn Community Hospital is mulling a change to its visitor policy. According to the Citizen, the hospital is reviewing whether or not to change its visitor policies as the threat of COVID-19 diminishes. Currently, the facility limits visiting hours to two hours a day with only one visitor allowed per day.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse Resident-Leaders and Land Bank Partner Attract National Support for Revitalization Work

Six Syracuse community development advocates have been selected for national fellowship growing local neighborhood stabilization efforts. Washington, D.C. – The Center for Community Progress (Community Progress) is honored to announce six Syracuse, New York residents have been selected to join the 2022-23 Community Revitalization Fellowship (CRF); a nationwide training program that aims to grow resident driven efforts to combat vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wedding plans up in the air after cancelled flight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flight delays and cancellations are never convenient, especially when they surround your wedding. Sara Hall was scheduled to fly out of Syracuse Friday morning for her wedding in Las Vegas. When she booked the flight months ago through the brand new airline service, Breeze, it worked perfectly as they offered direct flights from Hancock International to Las Vegas.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Juneteenth Celebration To Take Place In Utica On Saturday

The Mid Utica-Neighborhood Preservation Corp will be hosting a Juneteenth/African American Heritage Days celebration on Saturday.. The celebration will take place at Chancellor Park on Elizabeth Street in Utica from noon to 8:00PM. Utica’s Juneteenth Celebration will feature live music, food, health and education vendors, kids activities, games, history, spoken...
UTICA, NY
Reality Check Program Host FREE Smoke-Free Movie Event on June 17

On Friday, June 17, the Reality Check program of Onondaga, Cayuga, and Oswego Counties is hosting a FREE smoke-free movie event showing “Angry Birds” at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, NY. This event is in conjunction with Reality Check’s smoke-free media initiative to de-normalize and de-glamorize tobacco use and imagery on screen. Reality Check is using their collective voice to illuminate the entertainment industry’s best-kept secret: smoking on screen kills in real life. This event will be held Friday, June 17th at 6:00 pm at the Palace Theatre, located at 2384 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13206.
SYRACUSE, NY
City of Syracuse to Close Monday in Observance of Juneteenth Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no delay to trash and recycling pick up for the week. Residents should continue to set out their trash and recycling on schedule. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Restaurant inspections: Hot/cold food holding and sanitation violations cause 1 failure

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from May 29 to June 4:. Critical violations (2): A one-quart food pan each of spicy noodles, spicy broccoli, and chickpeas found in cold holding at 52 degrees, 54 degrees and 54 degrees respectively. According to the shift supervisor, the food had been there since last night’s closing. Corrected – food voluntarily discarded and replaced with food at 42 degrees from walk-in cooler.
SYRACUSE, NY
Governor Hochul awards Central New York teachers

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success. 54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
SKANEATELES, NY
Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.

