ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Hospital hosts wedding for bride with cancer

By Maggie Newland
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lypCw_0gBbIa8x00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Weddings often take months or years of planning, but when a patient at UNC Hospital was too sick for the wedding she planned, a team at the hospital scrambled to put a ceremony together in less than a week.

It may not be the place anyone expects to get married, but with a few decorations and a whole lot of determination, the chapel at UNC Hospital transformed into a wedding chapel.

“Anybody who heard about it really wanted to help and make this happen,” recalled ICU nurse, Sophie Austin.

Austin has seen a lot in her career, but she’s never been part of a ceremony quite like this.

Her patient Maria Cipple Leon is undergoing extensive treatment for cancer, and when it became clear that she couldn’t leave the hospital for her wedding, her family, friends, and care team brought the wedding to her.

“Everyone sort of came together,” Austin explained. “One of the medical students on her team brought in a cake (and) one of the residents on her team came in and brought in this bouquet of flowers that she had picked from her own yard. Then nutrition services went out and got some cupcakes.”

They expected a small ceremony, attended mostly by hospital workers and few family members, but as the bride made her way toward the hospital chapel, people lined the halls.

“All these people that came together just to be there for her,” said Austin.

Like weddings everywhere, the ceremony brought smiles and tears, not just to the couple’s loved ones but to the health care workers who helped make it all happen.

“Most of the service was in Spanish but [the priest] spoke to those of in the medical field for a few moments in English, just to sort of say, ‘I recognize the love this takes on your part as well.'” Austin said.

The emotion of the day needed no translation. Those who attended the wedding will always remember it.

“The joy,” Austin described. “The absolute abundance of just love that was there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Pet of the Day for June 17, 2022

Meet Peanut and Shadow from the SPCA of Wake County. Shadow is 10 and Peanut is 7. They are partners in crime and they are looking for a home together. They have been at SPCA Wake for more than two months waiting for a home, but because they are older, they keep getting passed over. These two are super sweet and easygoing. Call 919-772-2326 or visit SPCAWake.org if you're interested.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WebMD

Gone in an Instant: The Tragedy of Child Drownings

On a summer morning in 2013, Jeffrey Brown dropped off his 6-year-old son, Grant, at a local summer camp in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The family had just come into town from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to visit friends. In addition to a week filled with barbecues, a Durham Bulls baseball game, and other summer fun, Grant was excited to attend a neighborhood day camp.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Dog rescue asking for fosters, adopters to help clear shelters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit organization is calling on the community to help with the overwhelming amount of dogs in shelters. Perfectly Imperfect Pups says rescues and shelters are in a state of emergency and desperately seeking help. They say owner surrenders are the highest they have ever...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton FD Mourning The Loss Of Lucy The Fire Dog

CLAYTON – This morning, the Clayton Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of our own. Lucy the Fire Dog joined our family in 2007, when Chief Barbee and his wife, Donna, saw her in the Walmart parking lot while buying supplies for a Fire Department cookout. Originally...
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Austin
WRAL News

Foodie news: Durham chef wins big, plus gelato and donut news (June 17, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — It all started on Mangum Street in Durham in 2012. A small little joint. Then a second location. First location closed due to development. And now, named Best Chef: Southeast in the 2022 James Beard Awards. A huge congratulations to Ricky Moore and his Saltbox Seafood Joint for the much deserved accolade. Could not have happened to a nicer, more deserving person in the industry. And the food…if you haven’t had it, you are missing out. Problem now is beating the crowds that will be there. Trust me, it is worth it. Check out Saltbox here. Congrats also to Cheetie Kumar of Garland and Shannon Healy of Alley Twenty Six for being finalists!
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Teenager Drowns in Chapel Hill Lake

An 18-year-old drowned at Eastwood Lake in Chapel Hill Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that around 2:20 p.m., police, fire and other emergency responders received calls reporting a drowning near South Lakeshore Drive and Markham Drive at the lake. A statement from a police department spokesperson said an 18-year-old patient, identified as Christian Poteat Jr., was treated on scene before being taken to UNC Hospitals. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Report: Data about Triad patients sent to Facebook

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Novant Health and Atrium Health Carolinas are among a group of the nation’s largest and most prestigious health care systems that have been providing sensitive patient information to Facebook. An investigation by Markup and STAT, two nonprofit medical news organizations, found that those systems – along with Duke University Hospital and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Unc#Cancer#Unc Hospital
ednc.org

From Henderson, N.C. to the N.C. Symphony

One of Dr. Anthony Kelley’s older brothers got a toy organ for Christmas. Put aside for two years, it was apparent Kelley’s siblings weren’t interested in playing with the instrument. He picked up the book that accompanied the toy and started trying to figure it out on his own.
HENDERSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
nationworldnews.com

They pay $2,000 to anyone who frees 100 cockroaches in their home

A pest control company, insect informer In the city of Raleigh, North Carolina state, 100 . will pay $2,000 to anyone offering cockroaches Visited the corridors and rooms of their homes for a month. If the insects are still alive after a month, the company will pay the money and...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

North Carolina firefighter recruit dies during exercise

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man training to become a firefighter has died during a fitness exercise. The Greensboro Fire Department is grieving the loss of a firefighter recruit who died Wednesday morning, according to city officials. Andrew Vaughn, 36, of McLeansville, passed away after suffering a medical...
GREENSBORO, NC
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina is a nice place to live. If you are planning on moving there, make sure that you know its strengths and weaknesses beforehand. You don’t want to relocate only to find out that it’s not the right place for you. With this in mind, below I’ve listed some things to keep in mind if you are considering a move to Raleigh, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'We don't feel safe': Harassment, threats make Franklin Street less welcoming say business owners, UNC students

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Business owners and customers on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill are concerned and frustrated with an increase in crime and harassment. They say they are worried for their safety after recent events – like a stabbing with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday, a recent public nudity incident and constant harassment of their employees.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy