'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' teaser: Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
June 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Matilda the Musical.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Alisha Weir and Emma Thompson.

Matilda the Musical is based on the Roald Dahl novel Matilda and the 2010 musical adaptation. The film follows Matilda (Weir), a young girl and child prodigy with psychokinetic powers.

"A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results," an official description reads.

Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull, with Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps.

Matilda the Musical is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the stage production.

The film premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix.

