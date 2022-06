The Chicago White Sox will take on the Houston Astros on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a White Sox-Astros prediction and pick. Before the season started, this looked like it would be one of the most exciting series of the year. However, the White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB, earning a measly 30-31 record. Many expected Chicago to win their division with ease, but that clearly hasn’t been the case so far. The same can’t be said for the Astros, who have had another fantastic season so far. Houston is 39-24, a record that has given them a stranglehold on the AL West. They’ll look to expand their divisional lead here against a potentially dangerous White Sox team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO