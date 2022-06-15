ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Drops Below $22,000 Amid Downtrend in Crypto Market

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

In a week, more than $200 billion in value has been wiped out from the crypto market, with Bitcoin trading near December 2020 levels, down around 4 percent on Wednesday amid trading halts and macro headwinds impacting digital assets. This is all against the backdrop of mass layoffs from top crypto exchanges and regulatory scrutiny from the SEC. CJ Kelly, CEO of CJ the Smart Guy's Tax Services, joined Cheddar to discuss the concerns about the market. “I think with the combination of that the entire asset market, whether it's land, real estate, Bitcoin is all going down, but it will recover," he said.

Cheddar News

Bitcoin Plunges as Major Crypto Lender Halts Operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies crumbled Monday, after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It's the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of...
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
dailyhodl.com

Metaverse Will Be a $5,000,000,000,000 Opportunity – But One Crypto Sector Will Remain Volatile: Consulting Giant

Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company says the metaverse has the potential to generate value equivalent to the world’s third-largest economy, Japan. In a new report, McKinsey says that based on the metaverse’s consumer and use cases, the nascent sector could be worth $4 trillion to $5 trillion by 2030, divided up among multiple markets.
Business Insider

Tech billionaire Mark Cuban warns of a painful shake-out in stocks and crypto — and quotes Warren Buffett to support his prediction

The "Shark Tank" star warned that businesses built on hype and easy money will disappear.In contrast, genuine disruptors with solid business models will emerge as winners, Cuban said. Mark Cuban expects a shake-out in the stock market and cryptocurrency industry, as companies built on hype and profligacy fail, while those...
TheStreet

Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

They were the radiant face of the rise of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Some saw them as the symbol of the advent of alternative finance capable of competing with traditional finance. They were basically the new bosses of the "New Wall Street". The crypto craze had indeed made many millionaires and...
dailyhodl.com

Here Are the Potential Bear Market Bottom Targets for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Top Crypto Strategist

A closely followed crypto strategist is mapping out two potential bottom targets for Bitcoin as BTC loses nearly 30% of its value in just seven days. Crypto analyst Rager tells his 207,100 Twitter followers he’s keeping a close watch on the 200-week simple moving average (SMA), which he says has marked the bottom for Bitcoin during the 2015 and 2018 bear markets and the 2019 Covid-induced collapse.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

