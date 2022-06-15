Bitcoin Drops Below $22,000 Amid Downtrend in Crypto Market
In a week, more than $200 billion in value has been wiped out from the crypto market, with Bitcoin trading near December 2020 levels, down around 4 percent on Wednesday amid trading halts and macro headwinds impacting digital assets. This is all against the backdrop of mass layoffs from top crypto exchanges and regulatory scrutiny from the SEC. CJ Kelly, CEO of CJ the Smart Guy's Tax Services, joined Cheddar to discuss the concerns about the market. “I think with the combination of that the entire asset market, whether it's land, real estate, Bitcoin is all going down, but it will recover," he said.
