Chief Glaser and the Kenner Police Department want the public to be aware; there have been a series of overdoses in the City of Kenner. Today the Kenner Police Department investigated numerous overdoses due to narcotics possibly laced with Fentanyl. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and addiction please call 1-800-662- HELP (4357) or visit https://www.findtreatment.gov/

KENNER, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO