ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Release of In-Car Camera Footage from Officer-Involved Shooting

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
 3 days ago

The Cheyenne Police Department is releasing a video from the May 28th officer-involved shooting that occurred...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video in Fatal Shooting of Murder Suspect

Cheyenne police late Tuesday afternoon released in-car camera footage related to the fatal officer-related shooting of a murder suspect last month. The incident occurred around 12:51 p.m. on May 28 at 2514 E. 11th Street, four days after police received a report that Davin Darayle Saunders, who was wanted out of Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges, was in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Three Killed in Interstate 80 Semi Truck Collision

CHEYENNE — Investigators from the Wyoming Highway Patrol continue to work on identifying three individuals who were killed in a two-vehicle collision just east of Cheyenne early this morning. WHP reports that accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near milepost 383 on Interstate 80 this morning. The preliminary investigation...
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Department K9 Jano Retires

Please join us in wishing K9 Jano a happy retirement!. K9 Jano and his handler Det. Smith have served our community side-by-side for over six years - many of you may have met them at demonstrations and events around the city. Jano joined the Cheyenne Police Department in 2016 as...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Crash on I-80

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming teen dies in rollover crash near Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Wyoming woman has died after a crash in Laramie earlier this week. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a GMC Yukon west on Hansen Road when she failed to make a right-hand curve. The vehicle then...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Fatal crash closes portion of I-80 east of Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A fatal crash has occurred around milepost 383 on I-80 east of Cheyenne. The Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a release stating that this crash occurred on June 17, at around 1:21 am. A truck and trailer were heading east on Interstate 80 when a driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

WHP: Three die after semis ‘engulfed in flames’ in crash near Cheyenne; I-80 eastbound closed Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Three people died in a crash early Friday morning Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release. I-80 eastbound is expected to stay closed most of Friday while clean-up and investigation occurs, the WHP said in the press release shared at around 11:45 a.m. Friday. Traffic is being re-routed to the I-80 Frontage Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#State
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

House fire displaces residents in Laramie, cause under investigation

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 13:09 the Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department were dispatched to 1598 Riverside Drive for the report of a possible structure fire. The first arriving Fire unit was Engine 3 from Fire Station #3 at 13:14. The fire was located in the living space of a single story home. Moderate smoke was issuing from a skylight in the center of the structure. Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to knock it down by 13:27. The home was searched and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The first report of the fire was by a neighbor. A large amount of debris inside the home slowed overhaul efforts to search for and extinguish hidden hot spots. The home was heavily damaged by the fire and the local Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No human injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants or bystanders. One cat was removed from the structure and did not survive. Burn-out checks from Local 946 Firefighter’s Union were issued to the occupants to assist with basic needs.
LARAMIE, WY
kotatv.com

Five people dead after car crash

(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
K2 Radio

Woman Taken to Hospital After Crashing Into Cheyenne Apartment

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing her car into an apartment complex in northeast Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the 3200 block of Randy Road. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman was backing up at a high...
The Cheyenne Post

Police Look for Movie Theater Theft Suspect

Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for felony theft at the Capitol Cinemas movie theater on June 10. The police put out this statement on social media:. On June 10th 2022, a felony theft occurred at Capitol Cinema. If anyone has any information...
The Cheyenne Post

Amber Alert for Kids from Wind River Reservation

**Update** Children have been located safe. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford Fusion with back window broken. The non-custodial mother forcibly removed three children from the custodial grandparent's home. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Firefighters Put Out Dumpster Fire

Cheyenne Fire Rescue put out a dumpster fire on Tuesday morning. Just in case you are waiting for the punchline here, we are talking about an actual dumpster fire. Literally, a garbage disposal unit that caught on fire. According to a CFR news release, firefighters were called out on a...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Has Had More Police Shootings This Year Than Usually Happens In Full Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As of mid-June, Wyoming has had more police-involved shootings than usually occur in a full year. Forrest Williams, director of the state Division of Criminal Investigation, told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that so far in 2022, there have been seven police-involved shootings.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

WYDOT, Contractor to Begin Signalization Project in Cheyenne

Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. are scheduled to begin a signalization project at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 219/Yellowstone Road and Wyoming Highway 212/Four Mile Road on Monday, weather permitting. The project includes installing traffic signals and restriping the intersection. Delays at the...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
888
Followers
903
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy