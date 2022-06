LANSING, MI -- A trip out for dinner led to a unbelievable lottery win for a 70-year-old Kent County woman who brought home a $349,733 Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot recently. “I was out to eat and decided to use the $50 I had in my purse towards a couple of Fast Cash tickets,’” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I thought I was reading the ticket wrong when I saw I’d matched the number 55 to win the jackpot. I had the waitress look the ticket over for me and when she confirmed what I was seeing we both started shouting.”

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO